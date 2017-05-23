PD: Councilman Winkle had a BAC of .220 during DUI arrest

Police said Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle had a BAC of 0.22 when he was pulled over on May. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tempe Police Department announced the blood results on Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle who was arrested for suspected DUI earlier this month.

He had a blood alcohol level of 0.220 when he was pulled over early on the morning of May 7, according to Dee. Lily Duran with the Tempe Police Department. The city prosecutor's office will be following up on possible additional charges, Duran added.

According to the Tempe officer who stopped Winkle, the councilman nearly ran a red light where people were crossing the street. His wife was also in the car.

Winkle was recorded by a police officer's body camera failing a field sobriety test. He declined a breath test but was arrested and later cited and released by police.

Winkle spoke for the first time about the arrest last Wednesday. He said he wants to own his mistake and "make amends with the community." He also apologized.

“I made a bad choice, a bad decision that I shouldn't have done. And now I have to own up to it," he said.

Winkle said that he has no intention of resigning his seat on the Mesa City Council and will take a voluntary leave of absence. He was elected in August.

"The incident made me take a hard look at my life - my decisions and capabilities," said Winkle. "I've learned I have made some poor choices and my wife and I have enrolled in a family counseling program. I will not avoid the consequences of my mistakes, but I will own up to them."

The May arrest was the second time he has been arrested for suspected DUI. Back in 2008, pleaded guilty to a charge of extreme DUI in Scottsdale. His BAC was 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit. Winkle spent a month in jail.

