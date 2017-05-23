Police: Parents force 5-year-old to drink mouthwash because he was thirsty

A 5-year-old boy showed up at a New Mexico hospital with a .2 blood alcohol level, after his parents allegedly forced him to drink mouthwash.

That blood alcohol level was nearly three times New Mexico’s legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.

Police says the child's parents reportedly gave him the mouthwash because the boy said he was thirsty, according to a report from Inside Edition. The boy also told police he was sometimes forced to drink out of the toilet when he was thirsty. Police also found multiple scars on the child’s body.

The boy's parents, 25-year-old Tyriese Howard and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Breya Allen, were arrested and charged with child abuse.

The child and his two siblings, a 6-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, told police they got punched during "whoopins," which were allegedly carried out with chords, belts, spatulas and other items according to an Albuquerque TV station.

Police say that they had been called to the family’s home seven times in the past three years.

They were reportedly too scared to report the abuse as they said their parents would tell them "snitches get switches."

The children are now staying with a foster family, according to reports.

