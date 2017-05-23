3TV's Javier Soto

Southern California native Javier Soto is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach.

During his senior year, he landed an internship with Los Angeles' No. 1 rated KTLA-TV "Morning News." Dissatisfied with the mundane, Soto's work ethic led to a promotion, within a matter of weeks, from intern to producer for the broadcast's award-winning feature reporter.

After producing for two years, Soto decided it was time to step out of the shadows of his on-air colleagues at KTLA to find out if he had the skills to work in front of the camera.

That question was answered quickly in Pocatello, Idaho, at KPVI. Soto's broadcasting horizons broadened dramatically as he learned how to do it all in the cold confines of the Northwest -- cameraman, live-truck operator, editor, producer, reporter and anchor. When he wasn't eating potatoes, Soto anchored the No. 1-rated morning newscast in southeastern Idaho for more than a year.

Two years of skill sharpening led Soto to believe it was time to continue his broadcasting learning process in a warmer climate.

Soto is excited about the new people, the new challenges, and the new opportunities while living and working in Arizona, in general, and at KTVK, specifically.

When he's not on snow patrol in Flagstaff, you can find Soto at the gym working off the great grub Northern Arizona has to offer, enjoying the sounds of all kinds of music, waxing his skis for the day he summons enough courage to slide down the slopes at SnowBowl and (if there is any time left) sleeping late.