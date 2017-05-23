3TV's Tess Rafols

Tess Rafols wakes you up with a smile as part of the Good Morning Arizona team.

The Southern California native joined Arizona's family in January 2005 after anchoring the weekday morning shows at WTOL in Toledo, Ohio, and KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara, Calif. She began her career reporting for the Orange County News Channel.

This award-nominated journalist has covered all types of stories from an F-5 tornado, Presidential visits and elections to investigative reports on serial killings. But her favorite story to cover is one that touches people's hearts and helps those in need.

Tess loves being involved with community events, especially working with animal organizations and children's charities like the March of Dimes, Boys and Girls Club and Stepping Stone of Hope. Tess loves speaking at community events and connecting with her viewers through social media. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Her proudest moment is the birth of her triplets! Tess loves being a mom to Cooper, Jaxon and Zoey, who are now healthy, rowdy toddlers. The babies have their own personal bodyguards -- the family dogs, Labrador retrievers Chance and Cleveland.

When she’s not chasing down the news of the day or chasing her kids, Tess enjoys sleeping, reading, cooking, exploring the Valley of the Sun and spending time with family and friends.