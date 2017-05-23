Good Morning Arizona's Scott Pasmore

When Scott Pasmore wears purple, it's because he learned to love that color while attending Kansas State University.

Scott graduated with a degree in Radio and Television and quickly got a job in the nation's smallest TV market in Kirksville, Mo.

Scott also worked in Palm Springs, Calif., and Albuquerque, N.M., before coming to 3TV in 1989. Scott started anchoring on Good Morning! Arizona about six months after the show was started and has been the anchor ever since. In that time, Scott won an Emmy award for his coverage of the L.A. riots. He also has been nominated for an Emmy and has won several local awards for his reporting.

Scott also covered some of the more important stories of the last couple of decades, including the O.J. Simpson trial and Oklahoma City bombing, He also has covered politics, sporting events and important stories around Arizona over the past 23 years.

Away from work, Scott enjoys exploring the state he loves in his airplane. He also enjoys remodeling homes, riding motorcycles and anything that goes fast!