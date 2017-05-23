CBS 5's Sean McLaughlin

Veteran Valley broadcaster Sean McLaughlin has had multiple roles at CBS 5 News, including chief meteorologist, news anchor and reporter.

A nine-time Emmy award winner, McLaughlin now serves as the main weeknight news anchor for CBS 5 News.

McLaughlin joined the CBS 5 News team in 2006. Prior to his return to the Valley, he served as MSNBC's weekday main meteorologist and Sunday weather anchor on NBC's "Weekend Today" with Lester Holt and Campbell Brown. He frequently Joined Matt, Katie and Ann on the weekday TODAY show filling in for Al Roker.