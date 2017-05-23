Teen arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Queen Creek HS

A teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against Queen Creek High School.

On Friday, May 19, the 16-year-old Queen Creek High School student was booked into the Maricopa County Southeast Juvenile Facility.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the teen "plotted to shoot up Queen Creek High School and place explosives at several different locations throughout the school grounds. This was supposed to take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2017."

During an interview, MCSO says the student admitted to planning this out, but stated it was "a joke that got out of control." He said he never intended to hurt anyone and does not own or possess any weapons that would permit him to carry out his threats.

MCSO will have additional deputies patrolling and walking around inside the school for the remainder of the school year.

"MCSO and QCUSD would like the students and parents to have peace of mind regarding any threat from last week," reads a statement by MCSO.

Below is the letter sent by administrators to parents and guardians:

Dear Queen Creek High School Parents/Guardians and Staff, This communication is intended to provide you a final update to the threat investigation at Queen Creek High School. On Friday, May 19, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student for Interfering/Disruption of an Educational Institution. Although a threat was made, the sheriff’s investigation revealed the student arrested did not have the immediate means to carry out the threat, and at no time were students or faculty in danger. MCSO and QCUSD are taking every needed precaution to ensure your student’s safety; this includes an increased presence of sheriff’s deputies around the high school campus. Please do not keep your students home from school this week, as there are meaningful academic activities occurring on campus. Threats will continue to be taken seriously by both MCSO and QCUSD, and there will be consequences for any threats/disruptions made against the school or another student. Again, this communication is a final update on the prompt action taken by QCUSD and MCSO to protect our students and staff to the best of our ability. Sincerely, Queen Creek High School Administration

This is also a post that MCSO put on the NextDoor app:

