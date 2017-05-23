Arizona to receive $313,000 in Target data breach settlement

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the state will receive nearly $313,000 from an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp.

The settlement announced Tuesday resolves a multi-state probe into the discounter's pre-Christmas data breach in 2013.

Target's breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers.

The breach forced Target to overhaul its security system. The company offered free credit reports for potentially affected shoppers.

The settlement involves 47 states and the District of Columbia.

It requires Target to maintain appropriate encryption policies and take other security steps.



“In this day and age, it’s vital that companies take every precaution to protect their customer’s personal information from cyber attacks,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “We will continue to investigate data breaches and work to help protect hardworking Arizonans from all forms of identity theft.”

