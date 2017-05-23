Free compression-only CPR training

With the holiday weekend just a few days away, many of us will spend lots of time outside swimming and grilling.

If you don't know how to perform hands-only CPR, now's your chance to learn. Kylee Cruz gave us a demo with the paramedics from American Medical Response.

When bystanders perform compression-only CPR until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews arrive, they can triple a sudden cardiac arrest victims’ chance of survival.

From May 21-27, 2017, American Medical Response (AMR), the nation’s largest provider of emergency medical services and medical transportation, will team up with the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) for one of the largest CPR trainings in history.

The 5th annual World CPR Challenge will aim to train 1 million people to save lives by performing compression-only CPR.

With more than 350,000 Americans experiencing sudden cardiac arrest annually, AMR wants to make sure bystanders are trained and ready to assist. In compression-only CPR, hard, fast and rhythmic chest compressions allow oxygenated blood to flow through the body, keeping the brain and other essential organs alive until first responders arrive and can restart the heart.

It only takes five minutes to learn this life-saving technique. The free lessons -- open to the public at select locations -- are a part of AMR’s 2017 World CPR Challenge. Community members in all groups are encouraged to learn how to recognize the signs of sudden cardiac arrest and perform compression-only CPR.

Since kicking off the annual World CPR Challenge in 2013, AMR has seen bystander CPR double from 21 to 41 percent. This year, the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the American College of Emergency Physicians are joining the nationwide initiative to train one million people in bystander CPR.

Compression-only CPR classes are offered during National EMS Week on the following dates. Locations marked with an asterisk (*) are open to the public:

May 22:

• Mesa-Banner Baywood Medical Center 6644 E. Baywood Ave. from 9 to 11 a.m.

• *Mesa-EOS Fitness 2156 E. Baseline Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m.

• *Prescott-1280 Gail Gardner Way from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• *San Tan Valley-Walmart 1725 W. Hunt Hwy. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• *Scottsdale-Boys & Girls Club 20199 78th Place from 4 to 6 p.m.

• *Tolleson-Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School 9401 W. Garfield St. from 5 to 7 p.m.



May 23:

• *Chandler-Western States Flooring 350 E. Elliot Rd. from 9 to 11 a.m.

• *Coolidge-Central Arizona College 8470 N. Overfield Rd. from 8 to 11 a.m.

• Mesa-Boeing 5000 E. McDowell Rd. from 10 a.m. to noon.

• *Mesa-EOS Fitness 2156 E. Baseline Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m.

• *Mesa-Ms. Carol’s GYMKIDS-116 N. Lindsay Rd. from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

• *Prescott-Walmart 3050 E. State Route 69 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sun City West-Banner Del Webb Medical Center 14502 W. Meeker Blvd.,10 to 11 a.m.



May 24

• Mesa-Boeing 5000 E. McDowell Rd. from 10 a.m. to noon.

• *Mesa-Golfland/Sunsplash 155 W. Hampton Ave. from noon to 6 p.m.

• *Mesa-EOS Fitness 2156 E. Baseline Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m.

• *Payson-Safeway 401 E. Hwy. 260 from 8 a.m. to noon.

• Scottsdale-AMR 8465 N. Pima Rd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• *Scottsdale-EOS Fitness 14843 N. Northsight Blvd. from 5 to 7 p.m.

• *Tempe-Gehan Homes 1600 W. Broadway Rd. from 10 a.m. to noon.

• *Wickenburg-Safeway 1999 W. Wickenburg Way from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• *Williams-Safeway 637 W. Route 66 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



May 25:

• Casa Grande-Walmart Distribution Center 58 S. Thornton Rd. from 2 to 6 p.m.

• Mesa- Boeing 5000 E. McDowell Rd. from 10 a.m. to noon.

• *Mesa-EOS Fitness 2156 E. Baseline Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m.

• *Prescott Valley-Walmart 3450 N. Glassford Hill Rd. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• *Scottsdale-EOS Fitness 14843 N. Northsight Blvd. from 2 to 5 p.m.



May 26:

• *Chino Valley-Soda Barn 838 AZ 89 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• *Coolidge-Coolidge Public Library 160 W. Central Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon.

• *Mesa-EOS Fitness 2156 E. Baseline Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m.

• *Mesa-The Monastery 4810 E. McKellips Rd. from 4 to 6 p.m.

• *Payson-Safeway 401 E. Hwy. 260 from 8 a.m. to noon.

• *Prescott Valley-Dutch Brothers 5980 State Route 69 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• *Scottsdale-EOS Fitness 14843 N. Northsight Blvd. from 3 to 5 p.m.

May 27:

• *Prescott Valley-Sam’s Club 5757 State Route 69 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• *Tempe-Big Surf 1500 N. McClintock Dr. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



