Stranger Danger: Man exposes himself to young girl in Avondale

Avondale police are warning the community about a man who exposed himself to a young girl walking home from school.

On Monday, May 22, police responded to an indecent exposure call in the area of Buckeye Road and Avondale Boulevard.

Police say a young girl was walking home from school when was walking home from school when she was approached by an adult male in a silver four-door passenger car.

According to police, the man exposed his privates and touched himself in front of the girl.

A neighbor witnessed the incident and approached the vehicle. That's when the suspect sped off.

The man is described as a Hispanic or Asian male in his 20s.

He wore rectangular glasses, had small to medium sized lips, short black hair. He was also wearing a gray shirt with denim pants.

You're asked to call police if you have any information about this case.

