Neighbor saves young girl from flasher in Avondale

Avondale police are warning the community about a man who exposed himself to a young girl walking home from school.

On Monday, May 22, police responded to an indecent exposure call near North 122nd Lane and West Monroe Street.

Police say a young girl was walking home from school when was walking home from school when she was approached by an adult male in a silver four-door passenger car.

According to police, the man exposed his privates and touched himself in front of the girl.

A neighbor, Michael Sanchez, says he saw a silver, four-door sedan approach the girl who was walking home from school.

"All I saw was her shaking and she started crying. That's when I got out of the car and started running toward her," Sanchez said.

He says the suspect was about to get out of the car when he ran over. The suspect took off. Sanchez says he helped the girl and called the police.

"It feels good knowing that she's safe," Sanchez said.

The man is described as a Hispanic or Asian male in his 20s, wore rectangular glasses, had small to medium sized lips and short black hair. He was also wearing a gray shirt with denim pants.

You're asked to call police if you have any information about this case.

