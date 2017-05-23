3TV's Brandon Lee

An Emmy award-winning journalist, Brandon is the primetime anchor for 3TV, anchoring Good Evening Arizona at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 3TV at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

He came to The Valley of the Sun from Atlanta where he anchored the morning show for the CBS affiliate. Brandon has also anchored and reported for KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles and NBC in Boston.

In May 2007, Brandon won an Emmy for an exclusive story about a fire chief who was also a convicted child sex offender.

He's been nominated for nine other Emmy Awards including Best Investigative Reporting and for his work at the 2006 Winter Olympics Games in Torino, Italy, for NBC News. He was a host/correspondent for the show "The Olympic Zone" during the games. He interviewed athletes and explored Italy, giving viewers an in-depth look at the culture and lifestyle of the country.

Brandon also worked as a political reporter at a cable news network in New York City. As a one-man-band reporter, he covered the shooting of a city councilman inside City Hall that made national headlines.

Brandon wasn't always in front of the camera. His career started behind the scenes. He worked as an intern for the "Today" show, and then worked his way up to producer for WNBC-TV's morning news show, "Today in New York." While there, he covered the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the aftermath.

Brandon is a graduate of New York University and is also the recipient of an Associated Press award for Best Enterprise Reporting.

When he's not reporting, Brandon is creating art or out doing anything athletic. He's even traveled through Europe playing soccer. When the sun is out, Brandon is out hiking or swimming. In the winter, he's usually racing down the ski slopes.