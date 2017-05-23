Good Morning Arizona's Olivia Fierro

Olivia Fierro returned to Arizona's Family in March 2015 after spending six years anchoring the 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts at Fox5 in fabulous Las Vegas.

While living as a night owl in the 24-hour city, she was most proud to earn the Silver State Award as Best Evening Anchor Team, help underprivileged women through her work on the board of directors of Dress for Success Southern Nevada, and became a MOM!.

Joining the team of Good Morning Arizona! is truly a homecoming for Olivia. She spent six years at 3TV. She moved to Arizona in 2003 after spending two years learning the basics of live TV through a series of mistakes and awkward on-air silences as a reporter and anchor at ProNews7 in Amarillo, TX.

Olivia was first hired by 3TV in 2003 as the Northern Arizona bureau reporter, based in Flagstaff. Later relocating to the Valley of the Sun, she reported for the morning and evening news, and eventually hosted Good Morning Arizona! Weekends. She then got her weekends back when she joined Scott Pasmore as co-anchor for Good Day Arizona! at 11 a.m., and become a part of the Good Morning Arizona team Monday-Friday.

Her most memorable 3TV moments include covering the 15-day prison standoff at the Lewis Complex, traveling to our nation's capital for a tribute to fallen Arizona soldier Lori Piestewa, and covering the crimes and eventual capture of the Baseline Killer and Serial Shooters. Her most fun? Exploring the Grand Canyon State on the Good Morning Arizona road trips and getting paid to make snow angels on live TV.

Before launching her career in front of the camera, Fierro worked her way up from intern to writer and field producer at FOX11 in Los Angeles. She started her full-time position there shortly after graduating from UCLA, earning dual majors in history and women's studies, and then studying broadcast journalism through UCLA's Extension Program.

Olivia and her husband, Tony, were blessed to adopt their son, Nathaniel, in April 2012, through Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. She chronicled her battle with infertility and path to motherhood for Las Vegas Woman magazine in hopes of inspiring more families to consider adoption.

Olivia feels lucky to have the chance to be a part of people's lives and treasures the responsibility of keeping them informed and connected.