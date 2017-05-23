Suspect in Chandler fatal DUI crash this weekend pleads not guilty

A man accused in a fatal DUI-involved crash in Chandler this weekend has pleaded not guilty.

Kinton Bruce, 27, is accused of causing the crash that killed one person and left two others injured.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near Ray Road and the 101.

According to Chandler police, Bruce was driving eastbound on Ray Road when he entered the intersection at a high rate of speed. Witnesses estimated he was driving at 70 to 80 miles per hour.

Bruce allegedly ran the red light for the southbound Price Road intersection and struck a vehicle driving northbound on Price Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Police say after the collision, Bruce ran from his vehicle on foot. A good Samaritan managed to grab him a short distance away.

Chandler officers arrived at the scene and said they immediately saw signs of alcohol impairment.

Bruce was given field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

According to court documents, a preliminary breath test showed Bruch had a blood alcohol level of 0.255.

Bruce was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of manslaughter, hit-and-run and two counts of endangerment.

He is due back in court on July 10.

Kinton Bruce pled not guilty. His next court date is an

initial pretrial conference on 7/10 before Commissioner Lauren Guyton. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) May 23, 2017

