Composite sketch of the Serial Street Shooter, left, and the mugshot of Aaron Juan Saucedo. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

This section contains extensive coverage of the serial street shooter case. Aaron Saucedo faces 8 first-degree murder charges and a total of 26 charges in connection with the serial street shooter case. The shootings spanned almost a year from August 2015 to July 2016.