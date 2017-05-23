Valley man finally gets tax refundPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Valley man finally gets tax refund
Valley man finally gets tax refund
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
3 On Your Side
'Made in the USA.' Is it really?
'Made in the USA.' Is it really?
When you make a purchase, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made merchandise seems patriotic and helps the economy, but what do those claims really mean?More >
When you make a purchase, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made merchandise seems patriotic and helps the economy, but what do those claims really mean?More >
3 On Your Side
Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason
Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason
Auto insurance rates have gone up because 2015 was a bad year.More >
Auto insurance rates have gone up because 2015 was a bad year.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
3 On Your Side
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
3 On Your Side
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
3 On Your Side
Stolen tax information on the dark web
Stolen tax information on the dark web
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof
Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof
A Phoenix couple said they hired a company to put on a new ratio roof but after paying for half the job upfront, the roof still isn't completed so they called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Phoenix couple said they hired a company to put on a new ratio roof but after paying for half the job upfront, the roof still isn't completed so they called 3 On Your Side.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue
Glendale Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.More >
Glendale Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.More >
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
Couple charged in 2-year-old's death following 'wrestling moves'
Couple charged in 2-year-old's death following 'wrestling moves'
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Man dies following crash at 67th Avenue
Man dies following crash at 67th Avenue
Phoenix police say a man has died following a crash at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday morning.More >
Phoenix police say a man has died following a crash at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday morning.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Prosecutor: Man's suicide attempt killed his girlfriend instead
Prosecutor: Man's suicide attempt killed his girlfriend instead
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
ACLU raises questions over private jail deal in Mesa
ACLU raises questions over private jail deal in Mesa
A local civil liberties group is raising concerns over a $15 million contract Mesa inked this week to privatize its jail system.More >
A local civil liberties group is raising concerns over a $15 million contract Mesa inked this week to privatize its jail system.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Bee calls on the rise across the Valley
Bee calls on the rise across the Valley
Bees are buzzing across the Valley, and they're making life miserable for some unhappy homeowners. The number of bee related calls is on the rise in the Phoenix area.More >
Bees are buzzing across the Valley, and they're making life miserable for some unhappy homeowners. The number of bee related calls is on the rise in the Phoenix area.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teensMore >
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at 43rd Ave and Northern Ave
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at 43rd Ave and Northern Ave
The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.More >
The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.More >
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >
Multiple people dead after explosion
Multiple people dead after explosion
Vigil held for murdered teen
Vigil held for murdered teen
Friends, family and a community came together to remember a 16-year-old boy from McClintock High school who was murdered last week. (Monday, May 22, 2017)More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism