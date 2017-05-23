Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue

The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

The Glendale Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Scott Waite of the Glendale Police Department, the incident first started at around 7 a.m. when officers got a call of an armed robbery at 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The victims at a convenience store told officers they confronted an armed suspect when the man pointed his shotgun at the people.

"They were able to get a license plate, get a vehicle description, and a suspect description," said Waite.

Glendale police along with officers with the Peoria and Phoenix police departments were able to get behind the vehicle.

This incident led to a pursuit in different cities.

The chase ended at around 8:20 a.m. at 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.

That's when Glendale police officers got behind the suspect's vehicle as they attempted to stop it.

Sgt. Waite said that moment led to the shooting.

Glendale police confirm the suspect was shot and killed.

Their initial report revealed they attempted to tase the suspect for officers to use less lethal force.

Waite said shots were fired and it led to an escalation.

Police also confirm a shot was fired from the suspect's shotgun inside the vehicle.

Glendale police said that no officers were hurt.

Waite stated the suspect was a Hispanic male, and two police members were involved in the shooting.

The case is under investigation.

OIS: No officers hurt. Media staging area NWC Frys parking lot. PIO is on scene. More info to be released at the scene. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 23, 2017

