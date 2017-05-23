Police investigating shooting at 43rd Ave and Northern Ave

Police investigating shooting at 43rd Ave and Northern AvePosted: Updated:
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
WATCH: Mom jumps into brawl with teens, faces assault charges
Two teens are facing assault charges after a video of them fighting showed up on social media. And there’s another person implicated, the mother of one of the teens, who can be seen jumping into the fight.More >
Prosecutor: Man's suicide attempt killed his girlfriend instead
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
2 lanes reopen on SB I-17 following motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash blocked the number four and five lanes of southbound I-17, south of McDowell Rd. early Tuesday morning.More >
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
Camelback Holiday Tree
Last December trees were going up and down the mountain for days. A group calling itself 'Christmas Santa’s' lugged at 15-foot Christmas tree up Camelback Mountain the day after Thanksgiving but 24 hours later it was gone. And the Grinch mystery began.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
