Bashas' Job Fair

Family-Owned Grocer Looking to Fill More Than 300 Open Positions at Bashas', AJ's & Food City Store Locations. They will be hosting a Job fair today, May 23rd from 10 am to 6 pm at the Mesa Convention Center.

The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers, and everything in-between. No experience is required for many of the positions.

Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, & Bakery Clerks

Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs and Outside Grillers

Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks

Starbucks Managers & Baristas

Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters and Meat Sales Clerks

Produce Clerks

Floral Designers

Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Delivery Drivers

Night Crew

Dishwashers

The family-owned grocer is especially looking for bakers. No experience is necessary for interested candidates who are interested, as the company has a six-week training program for bakers.

During the job fair, applicants will meet with Bashas' hiring team for an interview, complete paperwork and submit to drug screening. Applications can be completed in advance online at www.bashas.com. In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot.



Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201

Tuesday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.bashas.com.

Topia combines ballet and the desert

"Topia" is a Ballet Arizona original production that works in harmony with the desert landscape at Desert Botanical Garden. "Topia" runs through June 10. Tickets start at can be purchased at www.balletaz.org.

The production uses an 80-foot stage about double the size that the dancers are used to at Phoenix Symphony Hall.

"Topia" is a great date night! Attendees can have dinner and drinks prior to the show and watch the dancers take class an hour and a half before the production.

While "An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden" is a yearly tradition, this is the first time the public will be able to see "Topia" in four years.

Ballet Arizona's "Topia"

May 23, 25-27 and 30-31,

June 1-3 and 6-10,

All performances begin at 8 p.m.

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix

Tickets start at $36 and are available at www.balletaz.org or 602-381-0188

Arizona has 17,000 foster kids need homes

May is Foster Care Month and there are more than 17,000 children in Arizona's foster care with fewer than 700 foster homes available. Arizona's Children Association (AzCA) is the largest and oldest foster care provider in the state and they are looking for qualified foster families like the Villas, who have fostered four children since they joined two years ago.

Through the help of AzCA, Jamie and Robert Villa completed the10 week training course and became foster parents two years ago. Over that time, they have fostered four children.

Jamie and Rob have 2 biological children. When they thought about having a third, Jamie was diagnosed with breast cancer. After treatment and recovery, she learned that having a third child would put her at risk for a recurrence so they decided to become foster parents with the hopes of adopting, something they had talked about from the beginning of their relationship. There is a big need for more foster parents in our state!

Brief Overview of the process to become a foster parent

Attend an orientation hosted by AzCA. AzCA has orientations going on multiple times per month ranging from locations in Gilbert, Phoenix, Casa Grande, and Florence.

Attend a 10-week PS-MAPP (Parenting for Safety and Permanency Model Approach to Partnerships in Parenting) class hosted by AzCA.

AzCA also offers additional classes called "Medication Administration", "Healing Through Relationships", and "Reasonable and Prudent Parenting".

Complete a Home Study which is an in-depth assessment of everyone living in the home so that AzCA's Resource Family Specialists can help the family develop and strengthen to best meet the needs of the children.

On average this process can take ~6mos.

For more information, visit: https://www.arizonaschildren.org/

Travel Tuesday: Where to vacation in Mexico

Staci Lichterman from Pop Travel breaks down the pros and cons of the biggest Mexican destinations like Puerto Penasco, Cancun, Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Rocky Point is drivable from Phoenix and offers a beautiful beach but does not have as many resorts or amenities as the other cities do.

Cabo is great for fishing & golf. Many of Cabo's beaches are not safe for swimming. So, checking with your travel agent or resort before booking is important.

Puerto Vallarta is great for the beaches.

Cancun is best for the variety it offers. There is a hotel for everyone within an hour of the airport.

Being a travel agent give me access to great deals! For example, one company I work with has amazing last-minute offers to Mexico for the summer. A couple can book round-trip airfare, 7 nights in a 5-star hotel, all inclusive food and drink right now for $2,650*, this special is in Cancun. (Price is not guaranteed until ticketing.)

The benefit of working with a travel agent is that we see these deals every day and can easily help families or people looking for a great last minute trip or even a farther out trip for the holiday season.

For more information, visit Pop Culture Travel Agency website: http://www.popculturetravel.com/

Grilled peach salad perfect for Memorial Day

Chef Matthew Grunwald shows us how to utilize the grill this Memorial Day with a grilled peach salad with ricotta cheese.

The next episode of "Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen" airs Sunday, May 28th on Food Network and this is where you can expect to see Matthew giving everything he's got for a shot to get on "Food Network Star".

For more Food Network Star, fans can visit www.FoodNetwork.com/Star all season long for exclusive interviews, video, blogs, quizzes, behind-the-scenes photo galleries and more.

Junior animal keepers at AAWL

AAWL's summer camps are one-week programs suited for kids as young as 6 and old as 17. The Junior Animal Keepers teaches kids 12 to 17 how to work with animals from cockroaches to snakes.

Camps begin in June and run through the end of July.

Registration is currently open at aawl.org/summer-camp

All camps take place at the shelter's education center: 15 N. 40th Pl. in Phoenix.

$275

Junior Animal Keepers (ages 12 to 17)

What will they learn at this camp?

Work with animal ambassadors (ranging from hissing cockroaches to chinchillas and snakes)

Caring for different animals

Ordering food, feeding schedules, etc.

For more information, visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Pork on a Fork Will Be Conducting a Huge Watch Party at One of their Locations!

Pork on a Fork, a restaurant offering the highest quality BBQ in the area, will be featured in the upcoming episode of the show entitled "Big Bad BBQ Brawl". It is a show on the Cooking Channel where Shannon Ambrosio travels around the country to learn different aspects of BBQ around the nation and challenges them and puts his Brooklyn spin on the agreed upon item. And with the fact that the Pork on a Fork would be featured in it only goes to show that they indeed offer some of the best BBQ in Arizona.

In order to celebrate the great news of the restaurant being featured on one of the show's episode, Pork on a Fork have decided to hold a huge watch party on May 23rd with activities throughout the day at one of their three locations, 1949 E Camelback Phoenix, AZ 85016. They will be giving out free BBQ and various local celebrities are expected to attend the event. Apart from watching the show together, other fun activities have also been prepared for the guests to participate in; for example, a smoked wing eating competition.

Pork on a Fork BBQ & Valley Wide Catering

1949 E Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602)884-8226

For more information, visit: www.PorkonaFork.com

Other Pork on a Fork BBQ & Valley Wide Catering Locations:

1515 W. Deer Valley Rd.

Phoenix AZ 85027

(623) 434-1794

201 Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Talking Stick Arena

Splash Out to Summer at LEGOLAND® California Resort

The answer to the "S.O. S" signals sent out by parents and families looking for summertime fun is water, specifically water parks. LegoLand® California is the place to be for a Splash-tastic family summer vacation.

For more information, visit: www.legolandhotel.com