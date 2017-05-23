Man dies following crash at 67th Avenue

Phoenix police say a man has died following a crash at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 7:20 a.m., a vehicle entered 67th Ave from a private drive north of Buckeye Road and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by a man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Maricopa Department of Transportation is reporting that the area is closed. They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Police say that neither speed nor impairment appears to be early factors in the crash.

CLOSED: 67th Ave NB/SB is CLOSED at Buckeye Rd due to a crash. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.