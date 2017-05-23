Glendale PD investigating rollover crash

By News Staff
Glendale Police say the driver of this car hit a sign and a fire hydrant before leaving the scene. (SOURCE: 3TV and CBS 5) Glendale Police say the driver of this car hit a sign and a fire hydrant before leaving the scene. (SOURCE: 3TV and CBS 5)
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Glendale Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 45th Avenue, just north of Maryland 

Glendale police say that a car hit a sign and a fire hydrant in the nearby apartments.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

