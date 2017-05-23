10,000 flags to honor fallen service members

Memorial Day is next Monday.

It is a day we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Volunteers started placing 10,000 flags on the lawn of the University Of Phoenix Riverpoint campus Tuesday morning.

This will honor the fallen heroes

The flags will be removed by volunteers on Friday before Memorial Day.

A representative of Arizona Heroes to Hometowns will pick up the flags and donate them to local veteran cemeteries.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.