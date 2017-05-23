Firefighters battling house fire in Scottsdale

Scottsdale firefighters responded to a working fire call in the 11800 block of East Dreyfus Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Scottsdale Fire Department, Phoenix and Tempe units battled the fire.

Authorities say the fire is under control and the cause is under investigation.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated and transported.

