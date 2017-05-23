Firefighters battling house fire in Scottsdale

Firefighters battling house fire in ScottsdalePosted: Updated:
-
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
WATCH: Mom jumps into brawl with teens, faces assault charges
Two teens are facing assault charges after a video of them fighting showed up on social media. And there’s another person implicated, the mother of one of the teens, who can be seen jumping into the fight.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Camelback Holiday Tree
Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback Mountain
Last December trees were going up and down the mountain for days. A group calling itself 'Christmas Santa’s' lugged at 15-foot Christmas tree up Camelback Mountain the day after Thanksgiving but 24 hours later it was gone. And the Grinch mystery began.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
Police ID man killed in gas station bathroom shooting
Police say 42-year-old Mario Ramos was shot and killed Thursday during a fight in the bathroom at a Phoenix QT gas station.More >
Valley doctors blame 'selfies' for jump in head lice cases
Teenagers take a lot of selfies on their cell phones, just to be silly and have fun. The last thing Pinnacle High School senior C.C. Cook and her friends worry about is catching head lice.More >
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Multiple people dead after explosion
Panic and chaos
Vigil held for murdered teen
Friends, family and a community came together to remember a 16-year-old boy from McClintock High school who was murdered last week. (Monday, May 22, 2017)More >
Using Fame for Good. WWE Superstar Nikki Bella partners with GirlTalk founder, Sarah Pendrick, to inspire and empower young women
Nikki Bella joins Good Morning Arizona to talk about her partnership with Sarah Pendrick of GirlTalk, following their sold out event in Phoenix.More >
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way. (Monday, May 22, 2017)More >