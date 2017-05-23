Firefighter, civilian hurt in Scottsdale house fire

Scottsdale firefighters responded to a working fire call in the 11800 block of East Dreyfus Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Scottsdale Fire Department, Phoenix and Tempe units battled the fire.

Authorities say the fire is under control and the cause is under investigation.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated and transported.

Scottsdale fire said the civilian was evaluated and refused treatment. The firefighter injury was the result of some debris. He was treated and released from the hospital.

