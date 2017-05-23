2 lanes reopen on SB I-17 following motorcycle crash

2 lanes reopen on SB I-17 following motorcycle crashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Police arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Manchester attack
Police arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Manchester attack
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with an attack that killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.More >
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with an attack that killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.More >
WATCH: Mom jumps into brawl with teens, faces assault charges
WATCH: Mom jumps into brawl with teens, faces assault charges
Two teens are facing assault charges after a video of them fighting showed up on social media. And there’s another person implicated, the mother of one of the teens, who can be seen jumping into the fight.More >
Two teens are facing assault charges after a video of them fighting showed up on social media. And there’s another person implicated, the mother of one of the teens, who can be seen jumping into the fight.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Camelback Holiday Tree
Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback Mountain
Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback Mountain
Last December trees were going up and down the mountain for days. A group calling itself 'Christmas Santa’s' lugged at 15-foot Christmas tree up Camelback Mountain the day after Thanksgiving but 24 hours later it was gone. And the Grinch mystery began.More >
Last December trees were going up and down the mountain for days. A group calling itself 'Christmas Santa’s' lugged at 15-foot Christmas tree up Camelback Mountain the day after Thanksgiving but 24 hours later it was gone. And the Grinch mystery began.More >
Programs provide free cash for home buyers
Programs provide free cash for home buyers
Rents are rising quickly in all corners of the Valley, prompting more people to look into home ownership. Programs like "Home Plus" and "Home in Five" provide grants to help buyers pay for down payments and closing costs.More >
Rents are rising quickly in all corners of the Valley, prompting more people to look into home ownership. Programs like "Home Plus" and "Home in Five" provide grants to help buyers pay for down payments and closing costs.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Valley doctors blame 'selfies' for jump in head lice cases
Valley doctors blame 'selfies' for jump in head lice cases
Teenagers take a lot of selfies on their cell phones, just to be silly and have fun. The last thing Pinnacle High School senior C.C. Cook and her friends worry about is catching head lice.More >
Teenagers take a lot of selfies on their cell phones, just to be silly and have fun. The last thing Pinnacle High School senior C.C. Cook and her friends worry about is catching head lice.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teensMore >
Multiple people dead after explosion
Multiple people dead after explosion
Vigil held for murdered teen
Vigil held for murdered teen
Friends, family and a community came together to remember a 16-year-old boy from McClintock High school who was murdered last week. (Monday, May 22, 2017)More >
Panic and chaos
Panic and chaos
Police: Denver man removed transgender woman’s testicles in apartment
Police: Denver man removed transgender woman’s testicles in apartment
(Source: KMGH via CNN)More >
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way. (Monday, May 22, 2017)More >