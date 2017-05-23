2 lanes reopen on SB I-17 following motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash blocked the number four and five lanes of southbound I-17, south of McDowell Road early Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the rider was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

DPS Troopers said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The two lanes were reopened after 4 a.m.

