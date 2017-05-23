Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student

Posted: Updated:
Kayon Williams, 16, was found shot to death inside a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Kayon Williams, 16, was found shot to death inside a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
McClintock High School held a vigil for the slain teen Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) McClintock High School held a vigil for the slain teen Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Williams' grandfather Michael Wilson said Kayon was an awesome kid. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Williams' grandfather Michael Wilson said Kayon was an awesome kid. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.

Williams was just 16. He's described as a funny, and well-liked kid someone who will be deeply missed.

"You're just shocked and I honestly couldn't believe it cause I never could in a million years that this would happen," said Williams' grandfather, Michael Wilson.

The teen lived with his grandfather.

"Kayon was an awesome kid, he had a passion for culinary he had a passion for retro Michael Jordan shoes, he knew everything about retro Michael Jordan shoes, trust me," said Wilson.

A few pairs of Jordan's were on display near a tree outside the school's auditorium. The tree became the focal point of a memorial for Williams a place his friends and family could gather, many of them still in shock.

Tempe Police say Williams and another man, identified as 20-year-old DeSean Estrada were both found shot to death inside a car at the Garden Grove Apartments on Grove Parkway near Kyrene.  

[ORIGINAL STORY: 2 people found dead inside car in Tempe]

Investigators believe they were killed late Thursday night and that they do not believe the shooting was random. The killer has not been found.

"Unfortunately the public is at risk right now because anyone cold enough to just blatantly shoot someone is, I'm amazed," said Wilson.

As night fell the crowd thinned out, candles, balloons, photos and other memories of Williams remained. 

His grandfather said he was incredibly grateful to everyone who came out, saying it was a reflection of the kind of person Williams was and his personality.

"I love this kid," said Wilson, adding,  "God rest his soul."

Tempe Police are asking anyone with information about this double murder to contact them.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Amanda GoodmanAmanda Goodman joined Arizona’s Family in May 2014.

Click to learn more about Amanda.

Amanda Goodman

The Yuma native and ASU Walter Cronkite School graduate is delighted to be back home in Arizona.

Goodman started her career in St. George, Utah, working at an independent station. While there, she was able to do a little bit of everything from reporting to anchoring to shooting her own video and even producing.

From there, she headed east to West Virginia, working at the No. 1 station in the Huntington, Charleston market, WSAZ-TV.

Before returning to Arizona, Goodman spent the past three years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. During her time there, she covered many high-profile, stories including the murder trial of a former Albuquerque police officer, the Las Conchas wildfire that threatened Los Alamos National Lab, and the massive Wallow Fire that made its way into New Mexico from Arizona.

When she’s not reporting and tweeting, Goodman spends a lot of her free time hanging out with family and friends.

She also loves to travel and has been to four, soon to be five, continents.

Goodman is so excited to be back home and can’t wait to share some of your stories.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student

    Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-05-23 06:22:04 GMT
    Kayon Williams, 16, was found shot to death inside a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Kayon Williams, 16, was found shot to death inside a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.

    More >

    A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.

    More >

  • Camelback Holiday Tree

    Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback Mountain

    Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback Mountain

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 05:54:11 GMT
    'Christmas Santa' petitioned for allowing a Christmas tree being up at Camelback Mountain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)'Christmas Santa' petitioned for allowing a Christmas tree being up at Camelback Mountain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Last December trees were going up and down the mountain for days. A group calling itself 'Christmas Santa’s' lugged at 15-foot Christmas tree up Camelback Mountain the day after Thanksgiving but 24 hours later it was gone. And the Grinch mystery began.

    More >

    Last December trees were going up and down the mountain for days. A group calling itself 'Christmas Santa’s' lugged at 15-foot Christmas tree up Camelback Mountain the day after Thanksgiving but 24 hours later it was gone. And the Grinch mystery began.

    More >

  • Federal court rejects FAA requirement to register drones

    Federal court rejects FAA requirement to register drones

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-05-23 05:49:09 GMT
    An appeals court in Washington, D.C. struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required hobbyists to register their drones. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)An appeals court in Washington, D.C. struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required hobbyists to register their drones. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    An appeals court in Washington, D.C. struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required hobbyists to register their drones.  

    More >

    An appeals court in Washington, D.C. struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required hobbyists to register their drones.  

    More >
    •   