Vigil held for murdered McClintock High Student

A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.

Williams was just 16. He's described as a funny, and well-liked kid someone who will be deeply missed.

"You're just shocked and I honestly couldn't believe it cause I never could in a million years that this would happen," said Williams' grandfather, Michael Wilson.

The teen lived with his grandfather.

"Kayon was an awesome kid, he had a passion for culinary he had a passion for retro Michael Jordan shoes, he knew everything about retro Michael Jordan shoes, trust me," said Wilson.

A few pairs of Jordan's were on display near a tree outside the school's auditorium. The tree became the focal point of a memorial for Williams a place his friends and family could gather, many of them still in shock.

Tempe Police say Williams and another man, identified as 20-year-old DeSean Estrada were both found shot to death inside a car at the Garden Grove Apartments on Grove Parkway near Kyrene.

Investigators believe they were killed late Thursday night and that they do not believe the shooting was random. The killer has not been found.

"Unfortunately the public is at risk right now because anyone cold enough to just blatantly shoot someone is, I'm amazed," said Wilson.

As night fell the crowd thinned out, candles, balloons, photos and other memories of Williams remained.

His grandfather said he was incredibly grateful to everyone who came out, saying it was a reflection of the kind of person Williams was and his personality.

"I love this kid," said Wilson, adding, "God rest his soul."

Tempe Police are asking anyone with information about this double murder to contact them.

