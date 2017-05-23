Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback Mountain

Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback MountainPosted: Updated:
19 killed, dozens injured at Ariana Grande concert in England
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
As long as immigration has been controversial in Arizona, there has been churches who have stepped forward to give "sanctuary" to illegal immigrants facing deportation. On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix.More >
Mesa PD: 4 men injured during shooting in parking lot
Four men were injured during a shooting that happened in a parking lot Sunday night in Mesa, police said.More >
Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump's budget proposal
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
Eastern Oregon mother shares warning about tick paralysis
There were some terrifying moments for a family in eastern Oregon when their 3-year-old daughter couldn’t use her legs after she was bitten by a tick.More >
Phoenix Wells Fargo back open after suspicious material forces evacuation
A Phoenix Wells Fargo location near I-17 is back to normal after being evacuated due to a suspicious substance found Monday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Teen dies after tree falls on her during camping trip
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
Authorities: Man stole elderly woman's purse outside Wal-Mart
Authorities were searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse at a Walmart in Tucson.More >
WSU researchers want volunteers to smoke marijuana for study
Washington State University researchers are looking for people to smoke marijuana for a study, and yes, they're serious.More >
Search party uses psychic info in looking for missing Valley mother
It's now been 11 days since Valley mother, Christine Mustafa went missing, and this morning a search party was back in the desert looking for answers.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Ashlee DeMartino
3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Ashlee DeMartino
3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee is a graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. She also studied at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Mesa city council votes to privatize jails
Mesa will become the first city in Arizona to privatize its jails for misdemeanor inmates after the city council voted to approve a $15 million contract Monday with a private prison company.More >
Camelback Holiday Tree
Committee says no to holiday tree on Camelback Mountain
Last December trees were going up and down the mountain for days. A group calling itself 'Christmas Santa’s' lugged at 15-foot Christmas tree up Camelback Mountain the day after Thanksgiving but 24 hours later it was gone. And the Grinch mystery began.More >
Programs provide free cash for home buyers
Rents are rising quickly in all corners of the Valley, prompting more people to look into home ownership. Programs like "Home Plus" and "Home in Five" provide grants to help buyers pay for down payments and closing costs.More >
Survivors of 2011 Tucson mass shooting plan to build memorial
Survivors, victims’ families, first responders and civilians involved in the 2011 Tucson mass shooting gathered Monday to discuss plans to build ‘Tucson’s January 8th Memorial’.More >
Psychics and drones aid in search for missing woman
Volunteers are using a map that two psychics and one medium created after coming forward with information they say will help find Christine Mustafa. Full story: http://bit.ly/2qIr37WMore >
Scottsdale cat enjoys Insta-fame
A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.More >
Panic and chaos
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
Phoenix Wells Fargo evacuated after suspicious package found
A Phoenix Wells Fargo location near the I-17 has been evacuated due to a suspicious substance found, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Dirty Dining for Friday 19 May 2017
Check out this weeks dirty dining list before you go out this weekend!More >