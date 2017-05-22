Programs provide free cash for home buyers

The only catch is, borrowers who receive grants will have to pay a slightly higher mortgage rate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Rents are rising quickly in all corners of the Valley, prompting more people to look into home ownership.

Programs like "Home Plus" and "Home in Five" provide grants to help buyers pay for down payments and closing costs.

"There's no catch," loan officer Jeff Ohm, of VIP Mortgage, said.

"Plus, there's a big misconception. People think they have to put 20 down and that's not the case. A lot of buyers can purchase for only 3 percent down," Ohm added.

Home Plus provides up to a 5 percent grant which you can use for a down payment and closing costs.

"We were skeptical about it," Renee Niskanen, who's shopping for a home, said.

Niskanen and her husband plan to qualify for a Home Plus grant.

Buyers need credit scores of at least 640, cannot exceed $92,984 in income, and cannot purchase a home with a price higher than $371,936.

"We're paying over $2,000 in rent. Paying less for a home is something we've been dreaming about," she said.

In her case, she's hoping for a $15,000 grant, to help them purchase a $300,000 home.

The Home in Five program is an FHA program, while the Home Plus program is a conventional loan program.

"In many cases, the buyers' mortgage payments end up being less than their rent," Christy Infantino, also of VIP Mortgage, said.

The only catch is, borrowers who receive grants will have to pay a slightly higher mortgage rate.

Dirk Swift, the Home Plus administrator, says the program is self-funded from funds raised in the national capital markets, and income generated from the program's operation.

"Operating as a true public-private partnership, we can create a pathway to home ownership through the use of down payment [and] closing cost assistance and without the use of taxpayer funds," Swift said.

More information can be found at the Arizona Department of Housing website.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.