Texas man fatally shot during pursuit in Arizona identified

David Jay Juarez was shot during a pursuit in northwestern Arizona. (Source: azdps.gov)

Authorities have released the name of a stabbing suspect who was fatally shot during a pursuit in northwestern Arizona.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials on Monday announced that 41-year-old David Jay Juarez of Texas died at the scene of the May 14 shooting in the Kingman area.

Juarez's hometown wasn't immediately released.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Juarez stabbed two people before fleeing in a pickup truck.

Sheriff's officials asked DPS for assistance with the pursuit if it reached Interstate 40.

Authorities say Juarez made erratic lane changes and then a U-turn and was driving the wrong way on I-40 before a Kingman police officer and a DPS trooper fired shots at the suspect.

DPS says it is conducting both an administrative and criminal investigation of the incident.

