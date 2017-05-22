City of Mesa considers the privatization of jails

The City of Mesa could become the first city in Arizona to privatize it jails by awarding a $15 million contract to a private prison company.

The city council is expected to vote Monday evening on a proposal that's estimated to save taxpayers as much as $1 million a year.



Opponents are raising both public accountability and moral concerns, saying that businesses should not be profiting from the incarceration of human beings.



"It makes the statement that bodies are for sale and that is not what the bible teaches us, not what the constitution teaches us and that goes against our core values," said Reginald Walton, chairman of local Black Lives Matter organization.



Civil rights organizations are concerned that minorities will bear the brunt if Mesa makes the change to its jail system.



Currently the city pays the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office $6 million a year to house it's inmates.



Should the city award Civic Core the three year contract, city officials estimate it will cost taxpayers less, about $5 million annually.



The financial hit to MCSO could raise the cost of booking fees for other cities, towns and government agencies that use the county jail.



According to the sheriff's office, Phoenix books more inmates into their jail than any other municipality in the county.



Mesa is second, and it's estimated it will book more than 3,300 people charged with misdemeanors into the county jail system this year, according to a spokesman from the sheriff's office.



"The booking facility itself is maintained for out law enforcement partners so there may be an increase for those services," Mark Casey, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in a written statement.



Those arrested in Mesa on felonies would still be taken to the county facility.



If Mesa approves of the change, those booked on lessor crimes, including many who are still awaiting trail, will be held in a prison-style facility in Florence, Ariz.



Both the city of Mesa and Civic Corp are given an out-clause in which both could cancel the agreement with 60 days notice.



But there is a lot of opposition.



Opponents gathered outside city hours before the council meeting began.



They voiced their concern over public accountability, that private businesses are less transparent and not held to the same standards as government run jails.



They also worried that this will lead other cities to choose private incarceration companies over the county run jails.



Those same opponents later packed the council chambers; even an overflow room was nearly full.

