Woman suspected in 6 Phoenix business robberies is arrested

Woman suspected in 6 Phoenix business robberies is arrestedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Psychics and drones aid in search for missing woman
Psychics and drones aid in search for missing woman
Volunteers are using a map that two psychics and one medium created after coming forward with information they say will help find Christine Mustafa. Full story: http://bit.ly/2qIr37WMore >
Volunteers are using a map that two psychics and one medium created after coming forward with information they say will help find Christine Mustafa. Full story: http://bit.ly/2qIr37WMore >
Scottsdale cat enjoys Insta-fame
Scottsdale cat enjoys Insta-fame
A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.More >
A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations. (May 21, 2017)More >
Panic and chaos
Panic and chaos
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that is facing deportation has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix. (Sunday, May 21, 2017)More >
Phoenix Wells Fargo evacuated after suspicious package found
Phoenix Wells Fargo evacuated after suspicious package found
A Phoenix Wells Fargo location near the I-17 has been evacuated due to a suspicious substance found, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
A Phoenix Wells Fargo location near the I-17 has been evacuated due to a suspicious substance found, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Dirty Dining for Friday 19 May 2017
Dirty Dining for Friday 19 May 2017
Check out this weeks dirty dining list before you go out this weekend!More >