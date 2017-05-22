Woman suspected in 6 Phoenix business robberies is arrested

Authorities say a woman suspected of robbing at least six Phoenix businesses this month has been arrested.

Phoenix police say 28-year-old Gia Spicer was taken into custody early Sunday at a gasoline station and had a replica handgun in her possession.

They say Spicer has been booked into jail on suspicion of six counts of armed robbery and various other charges to include kidnapping, aggravated assault and commercial burglary.

It was unclear Monday if Spicer has a lawyer yet.

Police say Spicer allegedly entered each business, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot.

They say the robberies began on May 7.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.