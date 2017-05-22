Survivors of 2011 Tucson mass shooting plan to build memorial

Survivors, victims’ families, first responders and civilians involved in the 2011 Tucson mass shooting gathered Monday to discuss plans to build ‘Tucson’s January 8th Memorial’.

The foundation hopes to fund and build a permanent memorial commemorating the event of January 8th, 2011 and the wonderful Tucson spirit which emerged immediately following the tragedy according to a new release.

The state legislature decided not to fund a memorial this year, so the Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation is looking to raise the funds through private donors.

They are hoping to raise around $1.5 million dollars for the memorial and have set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and 18 other people were shot on January 8, 2011, outside a grocery store as Gifford met with her constituents.

For more information about the foundation and memorial plans, visit www.tucsonmemorial.org.

