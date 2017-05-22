Fiery semi-truck crash closes I-10 near Casa Grande

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a crash involving a semi has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 west of Tucson.

All traffic is stopped one mile west of Pinal Airpark Road at milepost 232.

The accident closure caused motorists to get out of their cars to look at the fiery wreckage.ne

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.