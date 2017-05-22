‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign running till June 4

'Click It or Ticket' campaign runs from May 22 to June 4. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Click It or Ticket” campaign began Monday and runs through June 4. During this time, police will be stepping up and issuing tickets for motorists not wearing seat belts.

One of the main objectives for the NHTSA is getting more tween passengers to buckle up.

Over the past five years, 1,552 kids between the ages of eight to 14 died in a car, SUV or van accident according to NHTSA. Of those who died, almost half were not wearing a seat belt.

NHTSA say that nighttime usage is down. However, strong enforcement will be urged between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. due to the significant number of violators and fatal crashes during this time.

In Arizona, a seat belt is required if you are in the front seat and anyone between the ages of five to 15-years-old must wear a properly adjusted seat belt, no matter where they are seated.

Some other safety measures to check from Desert Car Care of Chandler are,

Wiper blades for rubber wear. Airbag sensors, located in the steering well.

