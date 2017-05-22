Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here

Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be herePosted: Updated:
-
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
As long as immigration has been controversial in Arizona, there has been churches who have stepped forward to give "sanctuary" to illegal immigrants facing deportation. On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix.More >
Mesa PD: 4 men injured during shooting in parking lot
Four men were injured during a shooting that happened in a parking lot Sunday night in Mesa, police said.More >
Phoenix Wells Fargo back open after suspicious material forces evacuation
A Phoenix Wells Fargo location near I-17 is back to normal after being evacuated due to a suspicious substance found Monday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Eastern Oregon mother shares warning about tick paralysis
There were some terrifying moments for a family in eastern Oregon when their 3-year-old daughter couldn’t use her legs after she was bitten by a tick.More >
Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump's budget proposal
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
Teen dies after tree falls on her during camping trip
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
Authorities: Man stole elderly woman's purse outside Wal-Mart
Authorities were searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse at a Walmart in Tucson.More >
Search party uses psychic info in looking for missing Valley mother
It's now been 11 days since Valley mother, Christine Mustafa went missing, and this morning a search party was back in the desert looking for answers.More >
Neighbor organizing search for missing north Phoenix woman
A north Phoenix woman is organizing a second search party to help locate a neighbor who has been missing for 10 days.More >
WSU researchers want volunteers to smoke marijuana for study
Washington State University researchers are looking for people to smoke marijuana for a study, and yes, they're serious.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Sunday brings back triple digit heat
Triple-digit heat returns to the Valley Sunday, with temperatures continuing to climb for the first half of next week.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
Wildfires are part of life in Arizona and here are some of the worst
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.More >
April Warnecke's favorite spot in Arizona
People spend more time at Arizona's Lake Powell than any other National Park in the country. With its red rock canyons and crystal green waters, it's easy to see why.More >
The North Rim is open
If you are a fan of the Grand Canyon, the North Rim is worth the drive.More >
Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?
Where is the official weather for Phoenix recorded? At Sky Harbor Airport. But that hasn't always been the case.More >
What they don't tell you about Arizona's temperature extremes
Here are some little secrets about Arizona's hottest and coldest locations.More >
Valley doctors blame 'selfies' for jump in head lice cases
Teenagers take a lot of selfies on their cell phones, just to be silly and have fun. The last thing Pinnacle High School senior C.C. Cook and her friends worry about is catching head lice.More >
Babies learn survival skills in unexpected encounter with water
Child drownings or near drownings make headlines during the summer in the Valley. But an organization in Chandler is teaching babies as young as 6 months water survival skills.More >
Pinal Fire near Globe grows to 2,800+ acres
A wildfire burning near the City of Globe has grown to more than 2,800, crews said on Sunday.More >
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
As long as immigration has been controversial in Arizona, there has been churches who have stepped forward to give "sanctuary" to illegal immigrants facing deportation. On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix.More >
Psychics and drones aid in search for missing woman
Volunteers are using a map that two psychics and one medium created after coming forward with information they say will help find Christine Mustafa. Full story: http://bit.ly/2qIr37WMore >
Scottsdale cat enjoys Insta-fame
A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.More >
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that is facing deportation has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix. (Sunday, May 21, 2017)More >
Phoenix Wells Fargo evacuated after suspicious package found
A Phoenix Wells Fargo location near the I-17 has been evacuated due to a suspicious substance found, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Dirty Dining for Friday 19 May 2017
Check out this weeks dirty dining list before you go out this weekend!More >
Car vs train crash closes Bethany home Road
A crash involving two cars and a train closed down Bethany Home Road and Grand Avenue Monday morning.More >
