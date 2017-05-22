Friday, May 19, 2017

Matching Makeup to Accessories

For more information visit www.howdoyoufashion.com or @howdoyoufashion on social media.

Brunch Makeup Look

Visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Nectarine, Tomatoes and Feta Salad

Chef Gabe Bertaccini organizes and directs CULINARY MISCHiEF, Arizona's first invitation-only underground roving event featuring 30 guests. For more information, visit www.ILTOCCOFOOD.com or call 480-295-0308.

Neutral/Naturally Beautiful Fashion

Please visit www.vintagebymisty.com or call 480-944-1292.

Undergarments

For more information visit www.managedmoms.com

Beautiful Braids

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call her directly at 602-819-1008 or visit Zoltons.com

Nighttime Beauty Routine

For more information, visit www.BlissWorld.com or call 480-970-2188.

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.