Trump is proposing massive cuts to food stamps. His voters might not like that

(CNN) -- The budget President Donald Trump is expected to unveil this week will include massive cuts to Medicaid, to child tax credit, to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families -- and to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aka food stamps

Based on a document circulated on Capitol Hill from the White House, the budget will slash $193 billion from SNAP. That may not go down too well with those who voted for him.

A CNN analysis found that of the top 10 places with the largest percentage of residents who use SNAP, seven voted for Trump in the 2016 elections.

