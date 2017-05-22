Carne Asada Tortas and Refried Black Beans

Carne Asada Tortas

If you're going to bother to make your own bolillos or Mexican sandwich rolls you should bother to make something great to put in between that sandwich. I offer this Carne Asada Marinade.

Do not limit yourself to just making a torta with this meat. It can make a wonderful center of the plate item, a quesadilla and a taco or whatever.

For 2 lb skirt steak

2 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp lime juice

3/4 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup onion

1 tbsp oregano

1 tsp cumin

1 1/2 tsp chipotle powder

1 1/2 tsp guajillo powder

1/2 tsp allspice

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Put this in a blender and blend until smooth. Then pour over your skirt steak and let it marinate for at least one hour but up to a day. Now you will need the rest of the story to make a great sandwich!

1/2 cup refried beans warm

2 tbsp mayo

4 pickled jalapeno

1 Roma tomato sliced thin

1/2 onion sliced

1/2 avocado sliced

About 2 cups shredded romaine lettuce

6 bolillos cut in half and toasted

On a hot grill or a hot skillet cook the skirt steak to about medium about three or four minutes per side. Then slice against the grain and get ready to assemble. Spread a tablespoon or two of refried beans on the bottom half of the sandwich. Top that with strips of steak then top that liberally with the jalapeños avocado tomato onion and lettuce. Spread a little mayonnaise on the top end of each sandwich and put it on top and press together- voilà the torta!

Refried Black Beans

2 cups dried black beans

1 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoons kosher salt

8 cups water

1 cup oil, rice or corn will do

Put the beans, water, salt and onion in a deep pot, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook about 2 hours or until beans are tender. Pour off most, 3/4 of the remaining liquid and put in a blender with the oil, puree until oil is absorbed. Then pour into a skillet and reheat or refry until beans are thick and dark over medium heat taking care not to burn them.

Enjoy!

