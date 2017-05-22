PD: Man dies after shooting early Sunday morning

Phoenix police say 35-year-old Gilbert Cordova died after being shot Sunday morning. (22 May 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

Phoenix police have identified a man killed Sunday after a shooting incident.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers were called to a neighborhood near 40th Street and Southern early Sunday morning after reports of gunfire in the area.

Howard said officers found Gilbert Cordova, 35, shot in the street near 43rd Street and Lynn Lane.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, said Howard.

Investigators have little to go on as to how Cordova was shot and are looking for help from the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

