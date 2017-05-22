Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges

Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.

Logan Clark and Dayton Jensen were indicted by a grand jury in Navajo County and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Clark and Jensen, both juveniles, have been charged as adults.

Clark and Jensen are accused of assaulting another juvenile teammate while all three were on a wresting trip in Holbrook in December. According to court documents released by the Navajo County Attorney’s Office, Clark allegedly held the victim in a wrestling hold while Jensen sodomized the victim with a toothbrush. Another juvenile student allegedly used a cell phone to record the incident. That student has not been charged.

Each charge against Clark and Jensen are class 2 felonies.

