Suspect, officer involved in 63rd Avenue shooting identified

The shooting was happened near the 5500 block of N. 63rd Avenue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Glendale Police Department identified the suspect and the officer involved in last week's shooting at North 63rd Avenue.

According to Glendale Police, officer Andrew Johnson was heading southbound on North 63rd Avenue, when he came upon the incident.

Sgt. Scott Waite with Glendale police said Johnson saw four black males physically fighting on the side of the road.

[PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting involving officer, suspect in Glendale ]

As Johnson pulled up to the scene, he heard two shots fired.

That's when 18-year-old, Jayden Young, of the males involved in the fight, pulled out a handgun and began shooting at two people.

"For the safety of the victims, Officer Andrew Johnson returned fire," said Waite.

"Jayden ran north and continued to shoot at the victims. Jayden was struck during the incident."

Waite stated that the two male victims stayed on scene.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. The victim is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Glendale police's investigation revealed that a 17-year-old black male fled on foot and Young fled northbound in a silver vehicle.

The vehicle had previously been reported stolen.

"The suspect who ran eastbound was taken into custody a short time later. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital," Waite said.

[RELATED: Officer-involved shootings in 2017]

Young then crashed the vehicle in the 5700 block of North 63rd Avenue and into the front yard of a residence.

The residence was on the east side of the road.

Police say Young went into a backyard and was found dead. They determined that Young did have a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. The officer was not injured.

This incident was the 17th shooting that occurred in the area this year.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.