Officer involved in Hance Park shooting identified

The Phoenix police officer involved in the Hance Park shooting on May 15th was identified on Monday.

Phoenix Police say 45-year-old Chris Trapp has worked with the department for 20 years.

Police say suspect Jonie Block was shot and killed by Trapp in downtown Phoenix back on May 15th.

Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said Block was the subject of a statewide bulletin issued after a man who had been shot multiple times was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police located Block later that day at the Japanese Friendship Garden.

“She was threatening herself with the weapon and refusing to comply with commands,” according to Lewis.

Block then walked toward an open area of Margaret T. Hance Park.

Lewis said that Trapp feared that Block was an immediate threat to citizens nearby, as well as another officer. He fired his service weapon, striking Block and ending the threat.

“Simultaneously, the suspect discharged her own weapon," Lewis said in a statement.

Block was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This was the 15th officer-involved shooting in the area this year.