Phoenix Wells Fargo evacuated after suspicious package found

A Phoenix Wells Fargo location near the I-17 has been evacuated due to a suspicious substance found, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

This incident is taking place in the 11600 block of north Black Canyon Hwy and west Cactus Road.

Authorities say their initial reports indicate a brown substance was left on keyboards and chairs.

Hazmat crews and Phoenix police's bomb squad are checking the substance.

Phoenix fire said that none of the employees came in contact with the substance.

