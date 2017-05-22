Serious injuries reported in rollover crash on US-60

One person has serious injuries in a rollover crash at westbound US-60 at Bell Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

At this time, the roadway is temporarily closed to land a helicopter.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.

