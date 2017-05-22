Queen of Clean: Removing BBQ stains and more

It's that time of year for picnics and BBQ's and summertime, outdoor fun. But removing some of those stains you can get from your family outing, can be difficult. BBQ stains and other sauces, including mustard and ketchup, and even beer can be the worst. Here are a few tips to the rescue, that'll be sure to save your summertime blues:

Mustard

Mustard is one of the most difficult stains to remove because it contains the bright yellow spice turmeric. Blot fresh stains. Immediately press a paper towel over the stain, flipping it over or moving to a new area when the current section has absorbed some of the stain. Scrape off dried mustard. Use a butter knife or other utensil to remove the excess mustard. Only scrape dried stains, not wet, to prevent the mustard from spreading. Shake the clothing afterward to remove flecks of dry mustard, which could cause additional stains when washed.

Rinse with cold running water. Flush cold running water over the stain to remove as much as possible. Rinse from the back of the fabric, on the opposite side from the stain. This helps excess mustard fall away from the clothing instead of pushing through the fabric.

Apply stain remover over the stain. Use a commercial stain remover if you have one, as long as it does not contain ammonia. Ammonia reacts with the turmeric in mustard and will set the stain further. A good alternative is rubbing with Fels Naptha Bar Soap and working it in well. Use caution while rubbing to avoid spreading the stain further.

Add bleach to your washing machine or tub. If the clothing is white, use chlorine bleach. If the clothing is any other color, use color-safe bleach.

Removing Ketchup From Clothes

Some things just seem to go together, such as summer and ketchup. Spills and drips happen however. Remove any excess ketchup with a spoon or knife, but be careful not to rub it into the fabric. Avoid dabbing at it as this can spread the stain.

If the garment is washable, remove the garment as soon as possible and run cold water through the stain from the backside to force the stain out of the clothing. Then, gently rub liquid detergent into the stain and soak the garment in cool water for at least 10 minutes. Wash and air dry. Heat from the dryer can set the stain and make it very difficult to get out.

A good alternate spotter is ZOTE SOAP. Wet the stain with cool water and work it into the stain well. Launder as usual.

If the garment requires dry cleaning, bring it as quickly as possible to the dry-cleaner and point out the stain. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to remove the stain.

Removing BBQ Sauce From Clothes

Working from the back of the stain, flush with cold water. Pre-treat with a liquid laundry detergent, tap the stain with the back of a spoon, and let stand for several minutes. Rinse well.

Still have a stain? Sponge the stain with white vinegar, and then rinse well.

Alternate spotter. Use Carbona Stain Devils For Ketchup

Removing Tea Stains from Clothes

Sponge the tea stain with cold water first to see if it comes out. Soak the garment in a bucket or sink full of cold water for at least half an hour. You can even soak overnight. Treat with your favorite laundry spotter and launder as usual.

Some other solutions for removing stubborn tea stains include:

Spray the tea stain with a vinegar mix (one teaspoon vinegar in one cup of water) and let sit for ten minutes. Then blot and rinse, before washing as normal. Be sure to air-dry. While the fabric is still moist with the vinegar solution, cover the stain with a pile of salt. Work it in well, then rinse. Amodex Ink and Stain Remover also works well on tea stains. Find Amodex at ACE, Amazon and office supply stores. If you have a tea stain on any garment that is not washable head to the dry cleaners. Make sure you point out the stain and tell them what it is.



Removing Pop (Soda) Stains from Clothes

Sponge the spot with cool water or soak for about 30 minutes in a basin of cool water.

2. Pre-treat with a pre-wash stain remover.

3. Launder. If it's safe for the fabric, add chlorine bleach to the wash.

How to Remove Beer Stains from Clothes

Start by soaking the item in lukewarm water mixed with dish-washing detergent and vinegar. In a quart of water, add a tablespoon of vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon of dish-washing detergent. Mix together, and saturate the stain. Allow to sit about 15 minutes. Rinse and check to see if the stain is removed.

If not, use rubbing alcohol to sponge clean the stain. Start from the center of the stain and work your way outward, gently massaging it as you go. Don't rub too hard as that could damage the fabric.

If you still have light staining, soak the garment in WHITE BRITE following label directions. It can safely be used on colors too and is great for stain removal and whitening and brightening clothes. Find in grocery and big box stores. Wash as usual using the hottest setting for the fabric type. If you have a difficult old stain, try using Spot Shot Instant Carpet Stain Remover. Follow label directions. It is important to remove beer stains. They will age and discolor leaving yellow or brown marks on fabrics.