Officials to mull sale of fallen firefighters' buggies

19 Granite Mountain hotshots died June 30, 2013, trying to save Yarnell from an erratic wildfire. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

Officials in Prescott on Tuesday will consider whether to approve the sale of two buggies that transported the fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots to their firefighting assignments.

The Daily Courier reports that the County of Los Angeles Fire Museum in Bellflower, California, has made a $25,000 bid for the buggies.

The buggies were among the surplus properties that the City Council considered for sale as a way of paying down Prescott's more than $78 million in unfunded liabilities with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.

Under the terms of the bid, one of the buggies would go to the museum to be put on display, and the other would stay in Prescott.

