Officials to mull sale of fallen firefighters' buggies

Officials to mull sale of fallen firefighters' buggiesPosted: Updated:
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
As long as immigration has been controversial in Arizona, there has been churches who have stepped forward to give "sanctuary" to illegal immigrants facing deportation. On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix.More >
Mesa PD: 4 men injured during shooting in parking lot
Four men were injured during a shooting that happened in a parking lot Sunday night in Mesa, police said.More >
Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump's budget proposal
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
Teen dies after tree falls on her during camping trip
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
'Cash me outside' girl gets talk show, starts national tour
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Authorities: Man stole elderly woman's purse outside Wal-Mart
Authorities were searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse at a Walmart in Tucson.More >
WSU researchers want volunteers to smoke marijuana for study
Washington State University researchers are looking for people to smoke marijuana for a study, and yes, they're serious.More >
Neighbor organizing search for missing north Phoenix woman
A north Phoenix woman is organizing a second search party to help locate a neighbor who has been missing for 10 days.More >
40+ companies hiring at job fair in Phoenix on Monday
A big job fair is happening in the Valley on Monday. The Great Phoenix Job Fair will feature more than 40 companies that are hiring.More >
Search party uses psychic info in looking for missing Valley mother
It's now been 11 days since Valley mother, Christine Mustafa went missing, and this morning a search party was back in the desert looking for answers.More >
Psychics and drones aid in search for missing woman
Volunteers are using a map that two psychics and one medium created after coming forward with information they say will help find Christine Mustafa. Full story: http://bit.ly/2qIr37WMore >
Scottsdale cat enjoys Insta-fame
A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.More >
Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'
On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that is facing deportation has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix. (Sunday, May 21, 2017)More >
Serious crash closes I-10 near Tonopah
At least one person was airlifted following a crash involving a car and a semi truck at the I-10 Monday morning, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
RAW Video: 2 men allegedly steal security system, speaker from Costco
Police were searching for two men who allegedly stole a security system and a speaker from a Costco in Phoenix. (May 20, 2017)More >
Pinal Fire near Globe grows to 2,800+ acres
A wildfire burning near the City of Globe has grown to more than 2,800, crews said on Sunday.More >
