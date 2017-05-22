Monday, May 22

National NHTSA campaign: "Click It or Ticket" runs from May 22 to June 4th.â€¯ Tickets will be issued for motorists not wearing their seat belts.

Two targets:

1. Tween passengers, 8-14 years old, don't like to buckle up. "Life as a parent is full of compromises, but seat belt safety for my child is not up for negotiation."

Over the past 5 years, 1,552 kids between the ages of 8 and 14 died in car, SUV and van crashes of those who died, almost half were unbelted.

NEVER GIVE UP UNTIL THEY BUCKLE UP.

2. NHTSA says nighttime usage down. Strong enforcement urged between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. due to the significant number of violators and fatal crashes during this time.

3. In Arizona, you must wear a seat belt if you are in the front seat and anyone ages 5-15 has to be wearing a properly-adjusted seat belt, no matter where they are sitting.

Review lock and latch mechanisms:

Seatbelt retractor taken apart and show the physical act of latching that is done over and over and if the sensors are malfunctioning dangerous if you need them

Other safety features to always check:

Windshield make sure to check blades for rubber wear. Change out often, don't need expensive ones.

Airbags sensors are in the steering well. Horn not working is a warning.

To learn more about National NHTSA campaign: "Click It or Ticket" visit: https://one.nhtsa.gov/nhtsa/ciot/index.html

Desert Car Care of Chandler

95 North Dobson Road, Chandler 85224

Phone: 480-726-6400

http://www.desertcarcare.com/

Motivation Monday: Water X Workout

Working out in the pool isn't just for seniors anymore WTRX (pronounced Water-X) is not your grandmother's water aerobics class. You don't need to be an active swimmer to benefit or see real results

Partnering with Speedo and EXOS, we've created WTRX (Water X) the ultimate boot camp in the pool. This class isn't just a blast and different than anything else on the market, but it's extremely effective because the water provides safe resistance for aerobic conditioning as well as a total body workout with low impact.

WTRX is taught by trainers certified by EXOS and Life Time, and will feature Speedo's newly-developed aquatic training aids.

For more information and locations, visit: https://www.lifetimefitness.com/en.html

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Now open, Tacos Tequila Whiskey is the newest addition to the growing restaurant scene in the Arcadia neighborhood, with the Denver-based concept racking up an already lengthy list of accolades.

One of the "21 Best Mexican Restaurants in America" and the "10 Best Taco Spots in the U.S.," by Bon Appetit, Food Network & Huffington Post, Tacos Tequila Whiskey is a one-time Mexican street food truck-turned chef-driven, sit-down neighborhood restaurant.

With a menu boasting 14 different variations of taco plates, the restaurant features lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Happy hour is hosted all day on Monday featuring affordable starters, beers and cocktails.

For more information, visit: http://tacostequilawhiskey.com/arcadia-home-page/

Tacos Tequila Whiskey Arcadia

3950 East Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Phone: (602) 603-9411

Warning signs and misconceptions about osteoporosis

May is National Osteoporosis Month, and though you can't see your bones, that doesn't mean they're not important. Osteoporosis, also known as the "Silent Killer," is preventable and detectable, so be proactive about your bone health this month with tips from Dr. Patrick Fredenberg from Valley Radiologists.

There's a common misconception that only the elderly need to worry about osteoporosis, but bone health strengthening starts at a young age and should be a priority throughout the course of a lifetime. From birth to age 20, boys and girls should stay active and consume enough Calcium and Vitamin D daily.

Many people believe only women need to worry about osteoporosis, but this is a myth. Osteoporosis affects four out of five women, as well as many men.

A DXA scan, known as a bone density scan, is the only test that can diagnose osteoporosis before a broken bone occurs. The painless 15-minute test will help predict your risk of breaking a bone. As women approach menopause and onward, they should get their first DXA scan.

Osteoporosis is known as the "silent killer" because it often goes unnoticed until a broken bone occurs; yet it is preventable and detectable. That's why it's so important to learn about, and take action, when it comes to bone health. Patients should also empower themselves by talking to their doctor.

Men and women can learn more about bone health and osteoporosis at www.BoneAwareness.com, where they can even take a quick bone health quiz to test their knowledge.

Here are some lesser-known facts about osteoporosis:

1 in 2 women age 50 and over will sustain an osteoporotic fracture.

Osteoporosis leads to more than 800,000 emergency room visits and more than 2.6 million doctor's appointments annually.

54 million Americans have low bone density or osteoporosis.

More U.S. women die each year from complications of hip fracture than from breast cancer.

Osteoporosis affects four out of five women, as well as many men.

A woman's risk of hip fracture equals her combined risk of breast, uterine, and ovarian cancer.

Dr. Patrick Fredenberg, Valley Radiologists

Website; http://www.valleyradiologists.com

For scheduling, call: 623-847-2000

Using Fame for Good. WWE Superstar Nikki Bella partners with GirlTalk founder, Sarah Pendrick, to inspire and empower young women.

GirlTalk is the non-profit that empowers and supports women. Their famous event called Connect+Inspire brings together women in all stages of life for a life changing weekend while giving them access to celebrity, motivation and inspiring speakers around the country. With women like The Bella Twins, Lori Harder, Sara Happ and many more. Daring to break boundaries and come together for women supporting women, GirlTalk is taking over the nation and bringing women together for an unforgettable and life changing cause and movement.

Connect+Inspire benefits the GirlTalk Foundation, which is a customized school program for young women to help, support and empower our next generation. Because, depression, struggles, trauma and self-doubt are silent GirlTalk created a custom program to help our next generation of women. They travel the United States to support, empower and help young women with their customized program. Giving young women access to support and relatable female mentors in real-time 2017.

For more information, visit: https://www.girltalknetwork.org/

Pita Pit

Summer is right around the corner. This means now more than ever it's time to opt for those healthier alternatives. Pita Pit shows viewers different flavor combinations to fill in the pitas, allowing for tasty and healthy on-the-go items that won't break the bank.

Pita Pit offers a healthier and more flavorful alternative to traditional fast-food through its signature grilled taste. Pita Pit's made-to-order pitas feature a customizable mix of the freshest grilled meats, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces all flavorfully packed into a delicious soft pita.

For more information and locations, visit: www.pitapitusa.com

Queen of Clean-Removing BBQ Stains

Mustard

Mustard is one of the most difficult stains to remove because it contains the bright yellow spice turmeric. Blot fresh stains. Immediately press a paper towel over the stain, flipping it over or moving to a new area when the current section has absorbed some of the stain. Scrape off dried mustard. Use a butter knife or other utensil to remove the excess mustard. Only scrape dried stains, not wet, to prevent the mustard from spreading. Shake the clothing afterward to remove flecks of dry mustard, which could cause additional stains when washed.

Rinse with cold running water. Flush cold running water over the stain to remove as much as possible. Rinse from the back of the fabric, on the opposite side from the stain. This helps excess mustard fall away from the clothing instead of pushing through the fabric.

Apply stain remover over the stain. Use a commercial stain remover if you have one, as long as it does not contain ammonia. Ammonia reacts with the turmeric in mustard and will set the stain further. A good alternative is rubbing with Fels Naptha Bar Soap and working it in well. Use caution while rubbing to avoid spreading the stain further.

Add bleach to your washing machine or tub. If the clothing is white, use chlorine bleach. If the clothing is any other color, use color-safe bleach.

Removing Ketchup from Clothes

Some things just seem to go together, such as summer and ketchup. Spills and drips happen however. Remove any excess ketchup with a spoon or knife, but be careful not to rub it into the fabric. Avoid dabbing at it as this can spread the stain.

If the garment is washable, remove the garment as soon as possible and run cold water through the stain from the backside to force the stain out of the clothing. Then, gently rub liquid detergent into the stain and soak the garment in cool water for at least 10 minutes. Wash and air dry. Heat from the dryer can set the stain and make it very difficult to get out.

A good alternate spotter is ZOTE SOAP. Wet the stain with cool water and work it into the stain well. Launder as usual.

If the garment requires dry cleaning, bring it as quickly as possible to the drycleaner and point out the stain. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to remove the stain.

Removing BBQ Sauce from Clothes

Working from the back of the stain, flush with cold water. Pretreat with a liquid laundry detergent, tap the stain with the back of a spoon, and let stand for several minutes. Rinse well.

Still have a stain? Sponge the stain with white vinegar, and then rinse well.

Alternate spotter. Use Carbona Stain Devils for Ketchup

Removing Tea Stains from Clothes

Sponge the tea stain with cold water first to see if it comes out. Soak the garment in a bucket or sink full of cold water for at least half an hour. You can even soak overnight. Treat with your favorite laundry spotter and launder as usual.

Some other solutions for removing stubborn tea stains include:

Spray the tea stain with a vinegar mix (one teaspoon vinegar in one cup of water) and let sit for ten minutes. Then blot and rinse, before washing as normal. Be sure to air-dry.

While the fabric is still moist with the vinegar solution, cover the stain with a pile of salt. Work it in well, then rinse.

Amodex Ink and Stain Remover also works well on tea stains. Find Amodex at ACE, Amazon and office supply stores.

If you have a tea stain on any garment that is not washable head to the dry cleaners. Make sure you point out the stain and tell them what it is.

Removing Pop (Soda) Stains from Clothes

Sponge the spot with cool water or soak for about 30 minutes in a basin of cool water.

2. Pretreat with a prewash stain remover.

3. Launder. If it's safe for the fabric, add chlorine bleach to the wash.

How to Remove Beer Stains from Clothes

Start by soaking the item in lukewarm water mixed with dishwashing detergent and vinegar. In a quart of water, add a tablespoon of vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon of dishwashing detergent. Mix together, and saturate the stain. Allow to sit about 15 minutes. Rinse and check to see if the stain is removed.

If not, use rubbing alcohol to sponge clean the stain. Start from the center of the stain and work your way outward, gently massaging it as you go. Don't rub too hard as that could damage the fabric.

If you still have light staining, soak the garment in WHITE BRITE following label directions. It can safely be used on colors too and is great for stain removal and whitening and brightening clothes. Find in grocery and big box stores.

Wash as usual using the hottest setting for the fabric type.

If you have a difficult old stain, try using Spot Shot Instant Carpet Stain Remover. Follow label directions.

It is important to remove beer stains. They will age and discolor leaving yellow or brown marks on fabrics.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Celebrating BBQ Month with Dickey's BBQ

May is National BBQ Month, and with good reason, it's the start of summer grilling season! Dickey's Barbecue Pit has been continuously owned and operated by the Dickey family since it opened in 1941 Dickey's smokes their meats onsite daily, in every location in a hickory-wood pit to ensure their authentic flavor. Mr. Dickey himself joins us with his spread of famous BBQ including the best way to cook ribs on the grill.

For more information on Dickey's Barbecue Pit, visit: www.dickeys.com

For the nearest Dickey's Barbecue Pit, visit https://www.dickeys.com/locations