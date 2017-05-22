Crash involving train and 2 cars closes Bethany Home Road

A crash involving two cars and a train closed down Bethany Home Road and Grand Avenue Monday morning.

According to Glendale police, there were no injuries, but the train will be blocking the area for the next hour or two.

Glendale police are recommending drivers to avoid the area. 

