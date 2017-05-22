Crash involving train and 2 cars closes Bethany Home Road

A crash involving two cars and a train closed down Bethany Home Road and Grand Avenue Monday morning.

According to Glendale police, there were no injuries, but the train will be blocking the area for the next hour or two.

Glendale police are recommending drivers to avoid the area.

Minor two car accident involving a train at 43rd Ave and Grand Ave east and west bound blocked avoid area #azfamily pic.twitter.com/55sSEXNz17 — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) May 22, 2017

#accident involving vehicle and #TRAIN at 5100 NW Grand. No injuries but train will be blocking for next hour or two. Find #alternateroute — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 22, 2017

Training blocking Bethany Home @ Grand Ave/51st Ave. @GlendaleAZPD: closure should be in place for next hour or two. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/KNlZMEH8hF — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 22, 2017

