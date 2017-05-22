Perry High School student arrested following social media threat

The Gilbert Police Department is investigating a threat against Perry High School posted on social media over the weekend.

According to Gilbert police, a male student at Perry High School was taken into custody for creating a hoax, as well as disrupting an educational institution.

Police say that they are both felony offenses.

Gilbert Police spokesperson Sgt. Darrell Krueger said the threats were made by the student earlier in the month and were initially vague.

Sgt. Krueger added that the additional information they received over the weekend led to his arrest.

School officials sent a letter to students and families concerning the incident.

Due to his age, police will not release the suspect's name at this time.

Police believe the student acted alone.

The case is still under investigation.

