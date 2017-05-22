Mosque burglary suspects may have struck in multiple states

Investigators believe the same man committed a series of burglaries at mosques across the country in February and March.

The Gadsden Times reports detectives say three mosques in Alabama, two in Arizona and one in Virginia were broken into earlier this year, with nothing to indicate the thefts of mostly money, were hate crimes.

Two Alabama mosques, in Gadsden and Anniston, were broken into March 10 and a Tuscaloosa mosque was burglarized on March 14. Gadsden investigators say the suspect, captured on surveillance video, appears to be the same man who burglarized a mosque in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Feb. 25. Chandler Police detective Ryan Kotsur says the photos match ones of the suspect from burglaries on March 30 in the Arizona cities of Chandler and Maricopa.

